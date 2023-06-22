(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reported halting progress in its counteroffensive as a strike on a bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea with the mainland signaled Kyiv’s efforts to disrupt a key supply artery.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Bloomberg Television that the campaign “is not an easy walk — this is not a Hollywood movie,” echoing comments made this week by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Kyiv forces advanced up to a kilometer (0.6 miles) on the southern front, a military spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military has sought to break Russian defense positions across the frontline in the southeast of the country, with reports of heavy losses on both sides. The main thrusts of the counteroffensive have yet to begin, according to a European defense official who declined to be identified. Kyiv’s maneuvers are currently focused on testing Russian lines and targeting its artillery and other supplies, the official said.

Russian officials confirmed that a bridge south of a village in the Kherson region was damaged early Thursday by a Ukrainian missile strike, hitting a narrow passage to Crimea. Both sides of the connection are occupied.

Russian defensive operations meanwhile have been relatively effective, with reinforced helicopter forces helping the Kremlin to gain an advantage with longer-range missile capability against ground targets, another European official said. The advantage may be temporary, the official added.

Not a Movie

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar cited “especially fierce fighting” in the north of the eastern Donetsk region. Russian troops have been on the attack there, seeking to force Ukraine to relocate resources, the military has said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said the “overall slower-than-expected pace” of the counteroffensive has little bearing on Ukraine’s broader military potential.

“Ukrainian forces are likely successfully setting conditions for a future main effort despite initial setbacks,” it said in a note.

While Russia says Ukraine’s counteroffensive failed, President Vladimir Putin has sought to portray the Kremlin’s military as victorious with frequent comments about Ukrainian losses. The Russian leader has touted the large-scale destruction of Ukrainian tanks and equipment, including much provided by allies, though has provided little evidence of the claims.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed Putin Thursday on building up troops reserves, saying that more than 1,300 citizens sign contracts with the army daily. Russia is preparing its own offensive operations, he said.

Many official statements are at odds with comments made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who has made barbed verbal attacks against the military establishment in Moscow. Kyiv’s forces are causing “serious problems and losses” to Russia’s military, he said on Telegram.

