(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine risks being pushed into peace negotiations with Russia involuntarily as allies fail to supply it with the weapons and ammunition it needs to win the war, according a top Baltic diplomat.

The warning by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters, underscores frustration among NATO allies with stalled deliveries and fading support.

Kyiv’s lack of missile systems and ammunition — as well as the months-long decision-making process in the European Union — risk putting Ukraine in a position in which it has no option but to sue for peace, he said.

“This wouldn’t be Ukraine’s choice,” Landsbergis said in a TV interview with public broadcaster LRT. “The Ukraine that we know and the Ukraine that we’ll be helping as long as we breath would never choose to negotiate with terrorists. But the reality may simply be just that.”

Once-broad support for Ukraine is showing signs of cracking as Kyiv’s counteroffensive has ground to a stalemate and the war approaches its third year. The US administration’s commitments for weapons deliveries has been cast into doubt by Republican resistance, as the EU’s ambition to send a million artillery shells by March is likely to fail.

“It looks comical when we see North Korea is helping Russia more than the European Union is for Ukraine,” Landsbergis said, referring to deliveries from Pyongyang in recent weeks.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it doesn’t plan to negotiate with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pointed out he’s now “focused on getting aid from the West,” while conceding that “without the support, we will move backward.”

The Kremlin bets that it can outlast Kyiv’s backers in the US and Europe after it launched an unprovoked attack against its neighbor in February 2022. President Vladimir Putin, speaking Wednesday at a virtual meeting of Group of 20 leaders, reiterated his position that Russia is prepared to negotiate.

