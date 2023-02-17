(Bloomberg) -- Germany and France warned that Russia’s war could drag on well into the future as the leaders reinforced their support for Kyiv, while Ukraine’s leader made a plea for speeding up weapons deliveries.

“It is wise to prepare for a long war,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference Friday. France’s Emmanuel Macron drove home the point, saying he’s prepared to intensify aid, but stressed that “we are ready to withstand a longer conflict.”

The two European leaders spoke after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy opened the three-day conference with a message that a victory over the “Russian Goliath” was the only way forward. He told allies, many of whom have pledged battle tanks and heavy weaponry, that there was no time to lose as Russian forces escalate their attacks on Ukraine’s front lines in the east and south.

“We need to hurry up, we need the speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery,” Zelenskiy told the government and military officials via video link. Reminding delegates of their refusal to impose sanctions at last year’s conference, just before the Feb. 24 invasion, he said he aimed to return to the marquee defense meeting a year from now after victory.

Read More: Ukraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than Promised

Zelenskiy’s forces are trying to fend off increased Russian activity on the front as Kremlin forces move to seize more territory as part of a new offensive. While the US and Germany have committed to sending battle tanks that will take weeks to arrive, Kyiv’s troops are burning through ammunition at a steady rate.

In his speech, Scholz sought to shift the terms of debate away from criticism that Berlin is dragging its feet. After pledging to contribute Leopard 2 battle tanks to the fight last month, he called on allies to move as well — saying Germany was now doing its part. His defense minister, Boris Pistorius, this week signaled that allies are struggling to assemble two tank battalions as promised.

Read More: The Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has Arrived

Scholz signaled again that sending fighter jets was not on the table, despite increasingly urgent requests from Kyiv for air power. European leaders instead have focused on the need for air-defense systems and boosting production of badly needed ammunition for Ukrainian forces.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is scheduled to address the meeting on Saturday, was also in Munich.

--With assistance from Ania Nussbaum, Alberto Nardelli, Jing Li, Courtney McBride and Jennifer Jacobs.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.