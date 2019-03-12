(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian anti-graft agency set up at the behest of Western donors was accused of hiding embezzlement in the army carried out by an ally of President Petro Poroshenko.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, known as NABU, removed the name of a company from a 2016 list of suspicious entities involved in military procurement, journalists from the investigative Nashi Hroshi program reported late Monday.

Other law-enforcement bodies -- including prosecutors, the State Security Service and the State Fiscal Service -- also failed to follow up on suspicions regarding the company’s activities, the program alleged.

Poroshenko, who’s struggling in opinion polls before a re-election bid this month, fired Oleh Hladkovskyi as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council last week after earlier installments of the TV program accused him of involvement in the scheme.

NABU, considered one of the few incorruptible law-enforcement agencies in Ukraine, didn’t answer requests for comment Tuesday from Bloomberg News. Prosecutors, the State Security Service and the State Fiscal Service also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

