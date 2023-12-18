(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s commander-in-chief criticized the current pace of drafting new soldiers as too slow in the face of uncertainty about Western aid and Russian moves to boost the size of its own military.

The authorities in Kyiv are struggling to increase troop numbers and attract volunteers to make headways on the battlefield after the failure to deliver a breakthrough during the fall offensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has delayed signing a bill that lowers the conscription age since June and asked his top brass to come up with a comprehensive plan to mobilize more soldiers.

“This is a problem for the guys fighting on the front line,” General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told RBC-Ukraine in unscheduled remarks to media during a public event in Kyiv. “They have to be replaced by someone.”

Ukraine needs to bring mobilization to levels seen in the earlier phases of the war, he said.

Aides to Zelenskiy were in September forced to play down speculation about a rift between him and Zaluzhnyi after the commander warned of a “stalemate” in the war. The president has dismissed all of the regional heads of military recruitment offices and said more than 100 probes into officials was opened amid allegations of corruption.

The campaign to sack recruitment officers has left Ukraine’s military without people who could effectively manage the draft, Zaluznyi said Monday.

“Those were professionals, they knew how to do it, but they aren’t there now,” RBC cited the commander as saying.

In contrast, the Kremlin announced earlier this month that Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree to expanding the country’s armed services to 2.2 million people, saying the move was due to the war in Ukraine and the “expansion” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The war is now approaching its two-year mark as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counteroffensive has so far failed to deliver a breakthrough after Russian troops built strong defensive lines. While Zelenskiy has vowed to press on with fighting, further funding from the US and the European Union remains in doubt.

A drop in foreign military aid to Kyiv is having an impact on the battlefield, with shortage of artillery shells being a “very big problem,” Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. Ukraine is receiving insufficient volumes of ammunition and has to redistribute them, downscaling military tasks, he said, without providing details.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.