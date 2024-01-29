(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may dismiss Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi who has led Ukrainian armed forces through nearly two years of war, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelenskiy and Zaluzhnyi agreed on his dismissal during a meeting, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing a source in the country’s leadership it didn’t name.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has showed little progress in pushing Russian army from its territories last year, prompting disagreements between Zelenskiy and his top military commanders. Zaluzhnyi has also said the war was in a stalemate and criticized the pace of drafting new soldiers as too slow.

A spokesman for Zelenskiy didn’t respond to phone calls seeking comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.