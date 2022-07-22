(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s biggest gas company is losing control over talks to restructure its own debt, with the government insisting it must pre-approve any deal.

The cabinet has just given itself the right to make the final decision about company’s debt payments, according to a decree published on Friday. This puts NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in an even more difficult situation as it tries to negotiate a payment-freeze agreement with the holders of around $1.4 billion of its bonds.

The clock is ticking on state-run Naftogaz -- a grace period for failing to redeem a note that matured on Tuesday ends on July 26. The government in Kyiv also asked creditors this week for a similar delay in debt payments, gaining backing from key stake holders, including the US.

Seeking to make the best use of the country’s limited hard-currency resources in the wake of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s government has told Naftogaz to conserve cash to buy more natural gas for the upcoming winter heating season, instead of servicing its debt.

This pushed the company into last-minute negotiations that it didn’t want, while raising questions for bondholders about whether they should accept a payment freeze from a company with a relatively clean balance sheet.

‘Little Appetite’

Naftogaz bondholders “have little appetite to agree to the standstill terms proposed by the company,” Kyiv-based broker Dragon Capital said in a note. “The government, on the other hand, seems to be unwilling to make payments on the Eurobonds under their original schedule due to potential negative implications of such a move for the ongoing sovereign restructuring.”

Naftogaz is seeking to skip interest and principal payments on three separate bonds for two years, which according to Bloomberg calculations would save it $546.6 million. The company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Bloomberg News.

There is skepticism among creditors about the request, according to eight people familiar with the situation who want to stay anonymous as the talks are private. The fact that the company has the cash to pay, the lack of a sweetener in the deal and the waiver of covenants unrelated to liquidity are among the points sticking out, the people said.

Asked for comment, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said: “We expect Naftogaz to do its best to win approval from creditors, but our policy is not to comment on details on behalf of issuers.”

Naftogaz’s woes come at a time Europe races to source power and fuel supplies in the region’s worst energy crisis in decades as Russian supplies to the continent shrink in the face of sanctions for waging war on Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.