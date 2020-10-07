(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank chief said there’s no specific target for the national currency, which began to weaken against the dollar in August and is near a two-year low.

“The central bank is committed to a floating-rate policy,” Kyrylo Shevchenko told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday in an interview in London. “We have no special goal for the exchange rate.”

He said he sees no impact on inflation from the recent decline in the hryvnia. The currency was the world’s best performer of 2019, prompting criticism from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that its strength was hurting exporters.

Zelenskiy appointed Shevchenko in July.

