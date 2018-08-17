(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s currency is the most vulnerable in emerging markets after Turkey’s lira and Argentina’s peso, according to Oxford Economics, which crunched data from inflation to the ratio of foreign reserves to overseas debt. The former Soviet republic demonstrates imbalances from low foreign investment to a reliance on borrowing abroad, according to senior economist Evghenia Sleptsova, who calls the situation “very serious.” Without its $17.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, the nation would face a currency crisis, she said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daryna Krasnolutska in Kiev at dkrasnolutsk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.