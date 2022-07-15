(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s pile of $24.5 billion in foreign debt is coming into increasing focus after the war-torn nation’s state-owned energy company moved to delay payments on its bonds.

The eastern European nation, which is nearing its fifth month under attack by Russian troops, ordered NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to seek a delay this week from holders of roughly $1.4 billion of debt. That left Stuart Culverhouse, who has spent 16 years covering sovereign debt restructurings at research firm Tellimer Ltd., wondering whether the government will buckle under the weight of a $912 million bond maturing in early September.

“Ukraine took a step closer to sovereign bond default after Naftogaz’s consent solicitation to defer bond payments,” Culverhouse wrote in a note Friday. “The decision casts doubt on the government’s willingness and ability to pay.”

Understanding the Roots of Russia’s War in Ukraine: QuickTake

Officials have already begun to explore a potential debt restructuring as funding grows more challenging, with a decision expected later in the summer. The nation has a small coupon due in August, but the key test will be about $1.4 billion in combined principal and interest owed in September.

The bond maturing Sept. 1 has slumped to 43 cents on the US dollar, after trading above par at the end of 2021. Longer notes due in 2032 are lingering below 20 cents. The extra yield investors demand to hold Ukraine’s sovereign bonds, on average, over US Treasuries has risen to 6,966 basis points, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data, well above the threshold for distress.

An International Monetary Fund spokesman said Thursday that Ukraine is expected to continue servicing its debt -- as it has been doing even in face of the turmoil caused by Russia’s continuing invasion.

“With costs mounting, public finances under pressure, delays to donor funding and with no certainty about how long the war will last (or what Ukraine will look like afterwards), we think bondholders would surely forgive a sovereign default, and behave in a cooperative and friendly way in an eventual workout given the exceptional circumstances,” Culverhouse wrote. “Kyiv shouldn’t be overly worried that it would never be able to return to the market.”

Tellimer’s head of sovereign and fixed income research outlined three “illustrative” and simplified possible scenarios:

Ukraine “wins”: This would minimize GDP losses and reconstruction costs, and could involve a so-called “soft restructuring” with long grace periods and/or low coupons. Significant haircuts may not be needed, though payments may need to be deferred for a few years, he wrote.

Russia “wins”: “The more territory Russia occupies, the lower recovery values would appear to be on what part of Ukraine remains (and perhaps a stronger moral argument to provide more generous relief to Ukraine) although perversely, perhaps the lower reconstruction costs would be too,” Culverhouse wrote.

Long, frozen conflict: A restructuring would eventually be needed, though it’ll be challenging without a decisive outcome. “This might suggest erring on the side of caution and aiming for a deeper restructuring than otherwise to build in some sensitivity to shocks,” he wrote.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.