(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian parliament may vote on the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov as soon as next week, the Ukrayinska Pravda website reported, citing officials in the cabinet and parliament it didn’t name.

The decision is up to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Reznikov told reporters on Monday, when asked about his possible resignation amid scandals around procurement. The minister also said that he discussed a switch to another post with Zelenskiy. The president’s office did not immediately comment.

Anti-corruption activists and journalists have accused the Defense Ministry of purchasing food and uniforms at inflated prices. Reznikov has rejected accusations.

By law, Ukraine’s president nominates ministers, but appointments and dismissals must be backed by parliament.

Reznikov is a candidate to become Kyiv’s ambassador to the UK, while the chairman of State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, may be nominated as his replacement at the ministry, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

