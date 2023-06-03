(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires in Budapest officially protested a video that labeled Crimea as a Russian territory — the latest move by Hungary that Kyiv sees as a sign of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s alignment with Moscow.

The video, on Hungarian government’s official YouTube channel, which advocates for peace in Ukraine, designated the occupied peninsula as part of Russia on a map, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in emailed statement on Saturday. That contradicts Hungary’s repeatedly declared position on the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the ministry said.

“Playing along with the aggressive policy of Russia does not contribute to the prompt restoration of peace in Europe, which the Hungarian government advocates in public,” and it contradicts Hungary’s obligations as a member of the EU, the UN and NATO, the ministry said. “Hungary has to stop the provocations.”

A day before, Orban called for a cease fire — and a freezing of troop positions — ahead of Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces in the nation’s southeast and east. A top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy termed the comment an “insult” to the values of the European Union.

In May, Hungary said it was going to block further European Union financial assistance for Ukraine and would be reluctant to back additional sanctions against Russia, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Hungary also requested that the EU extend import restrictions on some Ukrainian goods and to keep them until year-end, according to state news service MTI.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

