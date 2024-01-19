(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank will play a key role in helping to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine, Nadia Calvino, the bank’s president told Bloomberg TV.

“It is clear that the financing needs for Ukraine will be immense,” Calvino, who took over leading the funding arm of the European Union earlier this month, said in an interview in Davos, Switzerland. She added she can’t envisage the US ending its support for Kyiv, even as the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency looms.

The bank will play a “very important role” by “supporting the public sector and the war effort right now, but more in the reconstruction of Ukraine and investment in infrastructure that will be very much necessary after the war,” Calvino said.

The EIB has delivered €1.7 billion ($1.85 billion) of financing dedicated to emergency repairs for Ukraine’s infrastructure between the start of the war almost two years ago and December 2023.

