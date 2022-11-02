(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s first lady said her nation could perish if the world gives in to fatigue with the war sparked by Russia’s invasion.

“Ukrainians are ready to endure in the dark, in the cold, the most terrible things, so the tragedies we’ve seen don’t happen again,” Olena Zelenska said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the annual Web Summit conference in Lisbon.

With Ukraine seeking energy supplies to power the country as Russia targets its infrastructure with missiles, a foundation run by the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is looking for smaller generators for schools and medical establishments. President Zelenskiy said Tuesday that Russia destroyed 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Zelenska, whose country has also endured attacks by Russian hackers and attack drones, urged caution in who gets their hands on the latest in technology.

“It can be used for murder as well as for rescue,” she said.

