(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s grid operator said it’s unable to transit any additional Russian gas to Europe as it faces “extreme” circumstances.

Russia’s invasion has forced the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, which runs the country’s pipelines, to cancel auctions to flow additional gas on Saturday. Those flows would be on top of normal contractual obligations.

“We are providing services for the already booked volumes, but we can not take any addition obligations given the emerging full-scale military invasion of Russia into Ukraine,” the company said in a statement.

Russian gas transit through Ukraine jumped over the past two days as European energy companies ordered more of the fuel. Transit volumes are now back to normal levels, near the 109.6 million cubic meter a day that Gazprom PJSC has under long-term contracts.

The additional capacity offered in pipeline auctions is usually about 15 million cubic meters a day. Gazprom has for months rejected booking extra gas capacity via Ukraine’s pipelines.

