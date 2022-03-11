Ukraine’s Kuleba Says He Sees No Progress in Talks With Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top diplomat said he doesn’t see the progress in Russian-Ukrainian talks cited by President Vladimir Putin and reiterated that the country could compromise on neutral status if offered security guarantees.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said high-level talks this week between himself and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, yielded no progress.

“There was zero progress in talks, so it’s hard for me to understand what kind of progress president Putin is referring to,” Kuleba told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Friday.

Repeating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s position, Kuleba said the country was willing to discuss Russia’s demand that it remain neutral -- and teased out what the government in Kyiv means by that.

“If we can’t be members of NATO, we can build something like NATO around ourselves”, countries which can provide Ukraine with security guarantees, he said.

