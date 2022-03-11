(Bloomberg) -- It may feel like the news cycle is dominated by the war in Ukraine, but dig into the correlations between asset prices, and it’s clear the market impact is still contained to specific corners.

Investments like bonds and stocks tend to be uncorrelated in normal market conditions. That’s good for investors, because it means that diversifying their holdings increases the stability of overall portfolio returns. The problem is that in times of crisis, like during 2008 or the coronavirus selloff, correlation between assets rises. And that means the whole portfolio becomes more volatile.

Yet now, even as volatility in some sectors surge with Russia’s troops in Ukraine, there hasn’t been a broad-based bump in the link between price movements.

Sure, the relationship between gold and the dollar has risen. With the investors shunning risk as oil prices surge and add to inflationary pressures and seeking safe alternatives.

But in 2008 commodities, real estate and riskier bonds all plundged at the same time. A similar phenomenon played out during Europe’s debt crisis. That isn’t happening now. Even as stocks tumbled and other risky assets falter. So far, commodities have shown the biggest link to stock prices over the past three months.

Even more reassuring is that absolute correlations between assets have actually been falling. As we can see from the chart, this measure was significantly higher in the global financial crisis, the euro-zone crisis and the pandemic.

