(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s biggest poultry company wants to restore full output at its facilities by the end of this year after more than six months of war in the country.

MHP SE factories, capable of turning out more than 750,000 tons of meat per year, are now using 90% of their capacities up from 85% in June as they “very gradually” boost production, Chief Financial Officer Viktoria Kapelyushnaya said in a phone interview from Kyiv.

MHP has had to rely on rail and road to make shipments even as transporting products across the nation and to the European Union’s border remained the company’s biggest challenge. Exports of poultry, which had been halted for a month after the Feb. 24 invasion, declined in the second quarter 37% year-on-year to 68,552 metric tons.

“We would like very much to export poultry via Black Sea ports, but at the moment I cannot even imagine this,” Kapelyushnaya said.

Membership in the EU would provide the company with “limitless” possibilities, the CFO said. While being part of the bloc would mean a bigger market for poultry, MHP would also seek to cooperate with European companies in the production of green energy and bioethanol.

As the war continues, access to financing is limited even for companies like London-traded MHP, and this is a “new reality,” Kapelyushnaya said.

“If we are in the EU, money will not cost what it costs us now,” she said. “Access to loans is very important to us, for our ability to fulfill our obligations and for our development.”

