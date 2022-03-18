(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s MHP SE said it won’t pay a nearly $11 million coupon on its dollar bonds, becoming the war-torn country’s first company to publicly acknowledge difficulties with foreign-debt servicing in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

The country’s largest poultry producer will approach bondholders “as soon as practically possible to agree a mutually acceptable solution with the goal of preserving its balance sheet strength for the key sowing season,” the Kiev-based company said in a statement on Friday.

The coupon payment on $350 million of the company’s 6.25% bonds was due March 19. The note, maturing in 2029, traded at 49.4 cents on the dollar on Friday after plunging to as low as 31.9 cents on March 3.

MHP said its working capital facilities that typically finance the sowing campaign can’t be accessed due to liquidity constraints in Ukraine’s banking system. Its London-listed depository receipts have lost about half of their value this year, giving MHP a market capitalization of $364 million.

The company experienced disruptions to production and sales as a result of the war, but its production facilities haven’t suffered damage. MHP has also provided 6,000 tons of poultry products to Ukraine’s population pro bono since Russia’s invasion began.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.