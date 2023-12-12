(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s largest mobile phone operator said Russia was most likely behind a “powerful” cyberattack that disrupted phone and internet services Tuesday for about 24 million people in the country.

The cyberattack, the largest to strike Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began nearly two years ago, took down ATMs and digital banking services, disabled some air raid sirens, and hampered broader cellular service across Ukraine.

“This is definitely a cyberattack and the probability that Russian entities are behind it is very close to 100%,” Oleksandr Komarov, chief executive officer of Kyivstar GSM JSC, told Bloomberg by phone.

Ukraine’s government said in October that such attacks by Russia were becoming more sophisticated as they aimed to disrupt vital infrastructure during wartime. The State Cyber Protection Center previously attributed the majority of such incidents of interference, which commonly tried to steal information and to disrupt or destroy systems, to hacker groups funded by the Russian government.

It’s the biggest such attack since the Kremlin started its invasion in February 2022, Komarov said.

Kyivstar, a unit of Amsterdam-based Veon Ltd., had more than 1.1 million fixed internet subscribers as of September. Kyivstar’s teams are working with law enforcement agencies “to determine the circumstances and consequences” of the network interference, Veon said in a statement, adding that the personal data of subscribers hadn’t been compromised to the best of its knowledge.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier Tuesday that he hoped that services would be restored within hours.

The disruption has been widespread. Air raid alerts are unavailable in the northern city of Sumy because of the lack of Kyivstar services, the municipal military administration said on Telegram. Ukraine’s largest lender, state-run Privatbank, said ATM machines and self service terminals had been disrupted, leaving many customers unable to make cashless payments.

Ukrainian lender Monobank, which has 7.8 million clients, also came under a separate distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack Tuesday morning, according to CEO Oleh Horokhovskyi. The bank is operating as normal, he said on Telegram.

In March 2022, suspected Russian hackers targeted Ukrtelecom, the country’s largest fixed line operator, in an effort to compromise its internal systems. That forced the company to shut down large sections of its network, which caused a blackout in parts of the country for about 15 hours.

Kyivstar has itself previously faced cyberattacks amid the war with Russia. In an interview last year, Komarov said the company had been subject to a “tremendous increase in DDoS and an even bigger jump in phishing attacks.”

--With assistance from Volodymyr Verbianyi, Olesia Safronova, Ryan Gallagher and Daryna Krasnolutska.

(Added additional details in second and third paragraphs)

