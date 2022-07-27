(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian state-run energy company NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy will “urgently” present a new plan to delay debt payments after missing a final deadline on a foreign bond.

“Naftogaz is working with all interested parties to get bondholders’ approval,” the company said Wednesday in an emailed statement. “The process should include joint actions by the cabinet and other state companies to offer similar terms for delaying payments on Eurobonds.”

A grace period for Naftogaz to redeem $335 million of international bonds expired on Tuesday as the government blocked the payment. Bondholders rejected a restructuring proposal put forward earlier this month.

Naftogaz missed the deadline as the government itself is seeking a two-year pause on its own foreign bond payments. While creditors are inclined to grant the sovereign relief, holders of Naftogaz’s bonds say its balance sheet is sufficiently robust to let it pay and argue that the request for a delay has come too late to hold proper talks.

Naftogaz said earlier that it had always planned to continue servicing its foreign debts, despite Russia’s ongoing invasion.

According to its Chief Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko, those efforts were derailed earlier this month after the government suddenly demanded that the company increase its stock of natural gas for the winter season to 19 billion cubic meters, and pushed it to negotiate a two-year bond payment delay.

