(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company plans to prepare a new debt-relief plan after failing to get bondholders’ approval for its last-minute proposal to freeze payments on about $1.4 billion of bonds.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy didn’t give details on the timing of the plan in a regulatory filing published Monday. It didn’t provide any information on what solutions the plan may include either.

It also said Ukraine’s cabinet hasn’t responded to the firm’s request to approve repayment of its foreign-currency debt. The request, the second of its kind, was submitted July 23. Its first request dated July 22 was denied.

The company is in a race against time to avoid defaulting on dollar bonds that matured last Tuesday. The notes have a five-day grace period that ends on July 26.

Ukraine’s cabinet on Friday gave itself the right to pre-approve any deal that Naftogaz makes with bondholders. It earlier told the company not to service its debt to conserve cash in order to buy more natural gas ahead of the winter.

The government in Kyiv last week also asked creditors for a similar delay in debt payments, gaining backing from key stake holders, including the US.

Naftogaz offered to skip interest and principal payments on three separate bonds, which according to Bloomberg calculations would save it $546.6 million.

