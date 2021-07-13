(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s longest-serving minister unexpectedly quit without explanation.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who’s been in his post since deadly street protests toppled the country’s Kremlin-backed leader in 2014, submitted his resignation Tuesday.

The former businessman has batted away a litany of scandals since taking charge of Ukraine’s notoriously corrupt law-enforcement agencies. Modernization demanded by voters was sidelined, police-brutality complaints were common and his son narrowly escaped criminal charges.

While he denied any wrongdoing, demonstrations against him were frequent in Kyiv.

Avakov’s resignation must be approved by parliament, which could happen tomorrow or Thursday, according to lawmakers.

