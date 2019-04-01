(Bloomberg) -- A better-than-expected showing for Russia-leaning candidates in the first round of Ukraine’s presidential election could mean forces loyal to the Kremlin make inroads at the country’s parliamentary vote later this year.

While two pro-Western candidates will go head to head in a runoff in three weeks, Russia-friendly Yuriy Boyko and Oleksandr Vilkul garnered a combined 15 percent. Their performance doesn’t mean Ukraine will shift its allegiances eastward again any time soon. But it could add further intrigue to legislative elections scheduled for the fall.

“They offered people a return to the past, and it attracted older people,” said Viktor Zamiatin, a political analyst at the Razumkov Center in Kiev. “If things stay as they are, parties loyal to Russia will have more seats in the next parliament than they have now.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Daryna Krasnolutska in Kiev at dkrasnolutsk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley, Andras Gergely

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.