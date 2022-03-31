(Bloomberg) -- A period of tension between Rinat Akhmetov and Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared to reach a boiling point just weeks ago, after Ukraine’s leader slammed its billionaire oligarchs for fleeing ahead of an imminent Russian invasion.

Now, in the midst of war, Ukraine’s richest person says he’s back in the country and that the two are on the same team, setting aside the controversies that have surrounded him for decades.

Their common focus is Mariupol, the decimated city where Akhmetov’s System Capital Management has steel plants and where relentless attacks from Russian forces have left some 170,000 civilians trapped without access to food and running water.

“They are dying of thirst and cold -- this is genocide,” Akhmetov said in a written response to questions. “The most horrible thing is that we can’t bring our aid to Mariupol and we can’t evacuate people because the Russian troops continue to shell and block our aid convoys.”

Akhmetov, 55, declined to reveal where he is in Ukraine, citing safety concerns. He said he won’t leave the country and is trying to help both financially and in the fight. His net worth of $6 billion is down more than 45% from before the war began, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His two steel plants in the Mariupol area employ 40,000 people. While they have suspended operations, Akhmetov said they’re still paying salaries in full to those forced to flee their homes. SCM’s businesses, which provide electricity and energy throughout the country, and his foundation are assisting with evacuations and aiding the Ukrainian army.

It’s a sharp departure from his stance over much of the past decade, when he often avoided commenting or taking a stance on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Damages Demand

When the time comes, “SCM Group will definitely lodge a claim against the Russian Federation, demanding to compensate all the damages caused by the Russian military aggression,” Akhmetov said. “I am confident that Ukraine will demand and receive the reparations in full.”

For now, “all our efforts are focused on the only thing that matters -- to help Ukraine win this war, help Ukrainians survive, and alleviate their pain and suffering,” he added.

Akhmetov remains a controversial figure in Ukraine due to his proximity to those in power.

His early business endeavors in the 1990s were concentrated in his native city of Donetsk, in the eastern part of the country. He then expanded in the region and bought up industrial assets during a wave of privatizations.

In 2004, he acquired a steel producer for $800 million with his friend and fellow billionaire Victor Pinchuk, the son-in-law of then-president Leonid Kuchma. The country resold it the following year for $4.8 billion after Kuchma’s attempts to transfer power to an ally sparked large-scale street protests known as the Orange Revolution and eventually failed, handing the presidency to a rival.

A decade later, when pro-European protesters toppled the government he backed and Russia started a proxy war in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Akhmetov avoided directly criticizing the Kremlin as pro-Russian rebels nationalized some of his assets there.

Oligarch Law

Most recently, Zelenskiy’s government passed a law forcing billionaires to unload assets that qualify them as oligarchs. That includes Akhmetov, the only Ukrainian among the world’s 500 biggest fortunes.

SCM’s investments span banking, energy and telecommunications, along with the two major steelworks in Mariupol. Akhmetov also owns Ukraine’s top soccer team, Shakhtar, as well as energy business DTEK, which anti-graft detectives suspected manipulated power prices in 2016 and 2017. Akhmetov denied any wrongdoing.

His closely held holding company has investments in more than 450 businesses. Those caught up in the war, such as Ukraine’s biggest steelmaker, Metinvest, are operating at less than half capacity, further disrupting Europe’s tightening commodities market. So far, they’ve all made debt payments on time and in full.

Metinvest has pledged to purchase armor worth 330 million hryvnia ($11.2 million) for Ukrainian forces, while Shakhtar has already provided clothes for the troops. DTEK is supplying free electricity to medical and military facilities and is evacuating staff and their family from areas affected by Russia’s attacks.

Though Ukraine and Russia failed to clinch a cease-fire in talks that ended in Istanbul on Tuesday, Akhmetov says he’s rooting for Zelenskiy’s success in ending the war. He stressed he has no personal differences with the president.

Zelenskiy “demonstrates real passion and professionalism in executing his constitutional duty to defend Ukraine, its sovereignty, and restore its territorial integrity,” Akhmetov said. “Our common goal is a free, independent, united, democratic and European Ukraine.”

