(Bloomberg) -- Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest person, is suing Russia at the European Court of Human Rights, claiming President Vladimir Putin’s regime violated his property rights in its attack on his home country.

In his suit, the billionaire cites the destruction of infrastructure and the bombardment of the Azovstal steel complex in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to a statement distributed on Monday. Akhmetov’s System Capital Management Group has steel plants in the city.

Akhmetov, whose net worth is $7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is also asking the judges to issue interim measures to prevent Russia from blockading, looting, diversion and destruction of grain and steel produced by SCM’s companies.

“Evil cannot go unpunished,” he said. “Russia’s crimes against Ukraine and our people are egregious, and those guilty of them must be held liable.”

The suit comes just days after Ukraine also filed an action at the Strasbourg-based international court, seeking $80 billion in compensation from Russia over war crimes inflicted during its invasion.

