(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians are used to crises sending their national currency plunging. But as Covid-19 wrought havoc on the economy, the hryvnia fell less than in previous bouts of turbulence, and that’s creating space to slash interest rates more deeply.

The global financial collapse in 2008 and the 2014 toppling of Ukraine’s Kremlin-backed leader and its aftermath both triggered sharp devaluations. The central bank defended the hryvnia by selling foreign reserves and hiking benchmark borrowing costs -- to as high as 30% in 2015.

This time, the currency has fared better and the bank has pushed on with rate cuts that should help the economy after the virus lockdown is over. The bank’s key rate could be reduced beyond the planned 7% by year-end, according to Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub.

“Everyone expected a strong pass-through from the hryvnia exchange rate to prices, based on Ukraine’s experience in previous downturns,” Sologub said Wednesday in an interview. “But the situation turned out to be different. The foreign-exchange market has quickly stabilized and there hasn’t been a significant impact.”

The hryvnia was the world’s best performer against the dollar in 2019 as investors piled into the government’s high-yielding local bonds. Exiting is trickier, however, without a secondary market to speak of. Buyers who don’t roll over their holdings must otherwise keep the assets to maturity, shielding the hryvnia from some downward pressure.

Another boost for the currency is an upcoming $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which is pending approval from the lender’s board. The government hopes to receive $1.9 billion within the next month, reassuring investors in the process.

This all helped Ukraine to trim borrowing costs for a seventh straight time in April. Further reductions are likely with the drop in global energy prices helping keep consumer-price growth below the official target.

Cuts would be welcome news with the economy set to shrink by as much as 7% this year, the most since 2009. The central bank, however, isn’t panicking and has shunned the quantitative easing currently being embraced by much of the developing world.

“Inflation remains low,” Sologub said. “The situation with economic and financial stability don’t look bad.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.