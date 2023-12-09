10h ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Headed to Argentina for Milei Inauguration
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is traveling to Argentina to attend the inauguration of President-elect Javier Milei on Sunday, his office in Kyiv said in a statement.
On the way, Zelenskiy met with the prime minister of Cape Verde, Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva, according to the statement.
Read more: Argentina’s Rally Put to the Test as Challenges Await Milei
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
