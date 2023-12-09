(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is traveling to Argentina to attend the inauguration of President-elect Javier Milei on Sunday, his office in Kyiv said in a statement.

On the way, Zelenskiy met with the prime minister of Cape Verde, Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva, according to the statement.

Read more: Argentina’s Rally Put to the Test as Challenges Await Milei

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.