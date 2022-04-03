(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a surprise taped appearance at the Grammy Awards Sunday, seeking to rally support for his country in the war against Russia.

Zelenskiy implored people to speak out about the war on social media and TV. The appearance comes as graphic images of civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops in towns near Kyiv spark outrage.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,” Zelenskiy said. “They sing to the wounded. In hospitals.”

The Ukrainian president had been rumored to make an appearance at the Oscars a week earlier, with actor Sean Penn threatening to melt his Oscars in public if Zelenskiy wasn’t given airtime.

