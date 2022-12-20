(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday to address Congress, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zelenskiy’s visit would be his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The speech will follow an expected move by President Joe Biden’s administration to deliver Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv, ratcheting up US support.

Biden will also address Congress, the people said. They asked not to be identified because the speeches have not been publicly announced, and they cautioned the plans aren’t final because of security concerns.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to other representatives on Tuesday urging them to be “physically present” on Wednesday. Punchbowl News reported earlier that Zelenskiy was expected to visit the Capitol.

White House spokespeople declined to immediately comment. Zelenskiy’s press office did not immediately reply to requests for comment after business hours in Kyiv.

