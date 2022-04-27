(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s been invited to attend this year’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, raising the prospect he crosses paths with Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader opts to attend in person.

Zelenskiy said President Joko Widodo had asked him to join in November as a guest of Indonesia, which holds the rotating chair of the G-20.

It comes after the U.S. and other nations pressed Indonesia to add Ukraine, frustrated at Jakarta’s refusal to exclude Putin. The host nation typically invites leaders from a handful of non G-20 states to attend as observers.

Russia has been heavily sanctioned by some G-20 states for its war in Ukraine, and leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden would be unlikely to sit at the same table as Putin if he joined the meeting. Biden has said he would support Russia being evicted from the G-20 entirely, although other members like China have opposed that.

It’s unclear how the Indonesia move with Zelenskiy might impact Russia’s presence at the meeting.

Putin is yet to decide whether to attend the summit, which will take place on the tropical island of Bali, people familiar with the matter have said. It’s also possible he opts to join via video conference.

The Russian leader has so far declined to meet Zelenskiy in person despite the Ukrainian president saying direct talks are the only way to end the conflict, now in its third month.

Moscow was expelled from the then-Group of Eight after Putin annexed Crimea in 2014.

