Feb 8, 2023
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy To Arrive in Paris Tonight: AFP
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to arrive in Paris on Wednesday evening, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a government source.
Politics
