(Bloomberg) -- The World Economic Forum said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will deliver a virtual address to its annual meeting in Davos this month.

Zelenskiy will speak on May 23, the opening day of the conference. Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko will be among the Ukrainian politicians who attend the event in person.

“The world is at a historic turning point, and this requires us to address the current geoeconomic and geopolitical challenges with urgency and speed,” WEF spokesperson Yann Zopf said. “It will be an important ‘Ukrainian moment’ to discuss together with other senior Ukrainian voices across government, business and society developments on the ground and the future of their country, which will affect us all as a global community.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.