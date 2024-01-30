(Bloomberg) -- The website of Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry has been damaged in an ongoing cyberattack, the ministry said.

The website, a portal where key harvest statistics and export permits are published, has been unavailable since Monday and it’ll take time to fully restore it, according to an emailed statement. The ministry didn’t provide details about the source of the attack or what data may be lost.

Ukraine recorded thousands of cyberattacks against government offices and critical systems since January 2022, a month before Russia’s full-scale military invasion. Most recently, a powerful cyberattack against the country’s largest mobile provider Kyivstar disrupted phone and internet services, disabling some digital banking and air raid sirens, in December. The company said it suspects Russia of being behind the intrusion.

