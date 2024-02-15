(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian air defense forces are repelling a new Russian missile attack early Thursday, already ninth this month.

Explosions were heard in capital Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, as well as Lviv near the Polish border, local authorities said on Telegram.

One person was injured as an infrastructure object was hit in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Several residential houses were damaged in Lviv, according to city mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.