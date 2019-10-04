Ukraine Says All Cases Involving Bidens Are Being Reviewed

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top prosecutor said all cases involving former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his family are being audited, though no one’s sought to influence him on any investigations.

Donald Trump has pushed for a probe into Biden and his son, who used to do business in Ukraine. Democrats have begun impeachment hearings, saying the request targeting a key political rival before next year’s election constitutes an abuse of the presidential office.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka said Friday that all cases relating to the Bidens will be assessed and checked for evidence of impropriety.

