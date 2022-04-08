Apr 8, 2022
Ukraine Says Dozens Killed in Russian Attack on Railway Station
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- At least 27 people were killed and 30 others were wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station being used for evacuating civilians in Ukraine, a regional official said.
Ukrainian officials were using the station in Kramatorsk, in the region of Donetsk in the east, for evacuating civilians as Russian troops shelled the station with cluster munition, Tetyana Ihnachenko, a spokeswoman for Donetsk region, said on television on Friday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
