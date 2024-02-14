(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said it destroyed a Russian warship off the south coast of Crimea, the latest in a string of operations targeting Kremlin navy vessels in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian military intelligence said a special unit sank the Caesar Kunikov, a Russian large landing ship off Alupka in occupied Crimea, according to a video published by Ukraine’s military intelligence on the X social media platform. Naval drones were used in the attack, it said.

The Russian vessel “was upgraded to a submarine,” the Defense Ministry said in a separate X post. The landing ship was in Ukrainian waters, it said.

The inability of the Russian fleet to operate freely in the Black Sea marks a fundamental shift in Ukraine’s strategic position in the region, a senior US State Department official told reporters in Washington on Wednesday. Ukraine regaining control over its Black Sea ports is an under-appreciated part of the country’s summer counter-offensive, the US official said, and the development has allowed the economy to continue recovering.

Airborne attacks on Ukraine from Russian maritime units can be ruled out “for a long time,” Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said in Kyiv. The ship carried ammunition and most of the crew perished after the strike four kilometers off the coast.

Russian military-focused Telegram channels said the crew was safe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian attack, referring questions to his country’s Defense Ministry, news agency RIA Novosti reported. The ministry reported downing six drones over the Black Sea overnight, without elaborating.

The pro-Moscow military blogger Rybar, which has 1.1 million subscribers on Telegram, also posted a report about the Russian warship being destroyed.

Ukraine has been intensifying attacks against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the last few months using explosive-laden naval drones, prompting Moscow to relocate part of the fleet away from the peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s military says it’s destroyed 24 Russian military vessels and a submarine since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

