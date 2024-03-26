(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said it hit an amphibious assault ship which was docked in Crimea, the Konstantin Olshanskiy, using a Neptune missile.

The ship has been docked in Sevastopol since it was seized from Ukraine in 2014 when Crimea was annexed by Russia, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said Tuesday on television.

Russia recently started repairing the ship to make it operational, according to Pletenchuk. Tuesday’s attack by Ukraine has made it incapable of combat, he added.

The Ukrainian Navy has been using naval drones and missiles to attack Russian ships and safeguard naval routes leading to Odesa for inbound and outbound commodity shipments. As of March 26, Ukraine hit 26 Russian military ships and one submarine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

