(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine says it shot down all 23 Shahed drones and missiles launched from Russia early on Tuesday, the Air Force said in a post on Telegram.

The drones were shot down over eastern Kharkiv, central Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, southern Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, the Air Defence said. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov said three people were injured, while several residential houses, as well as an enterprise and electricity substation were damaged. Several households remain without electricity supply, he said.

Ukrainian General Staff says difficult battles continue in the areas of of eastern Bakhmut, Mariyinka, Kupyansk and southern Zaporizhzhia. The army repelled more then 80 attacks overnight, General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian General Staff says the Russian military is making attempts to continue its offensive in the Avdiivka area after Ukraine withdrew its troops from the city last week after a months-long battle.

