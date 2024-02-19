(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian protesters killed in downtown Kyiv in 2014 were fired on by domestic law enforcement officers, not Russian snipers, according to an investigation by the nation’s prosecutors.

While Moscow influenced the decisions of then-President Viktor Yanukovych’s government, the order to shoot at protesters gathered on Independence Square in the capital was issued by the authorities and was carried out by Ukrainian forces, Interfax-Ukraine news service reported, citing prosecutor Oleksii Donskyi in Kyiv.

The mostly peaceful demonstrations, which started in November 2013 calling for closer ties with the European Union, turned violent in early 2014. On Feb. 18, snipers began firing on people gathered in the area known as the Maidan, killing about 100 over three days in the deadliest clashes since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The ensuing protests led Yanukovych to flee to Russia. Weeks later, President Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea and triggered a military conflict in east Ukraine. The Russian president cited that conflict as part of his justification for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“If there is anyone who wants to believe that there were Russian snipers on Maidan, Russian law enforcement officers, that’s not the case,” Donskyi said, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

