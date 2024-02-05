(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands will provide six more F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday in a post on platform X. This will bring the total number of these airplanes the country is preparing for delivery to Ukraine to 24.

No time frame for the delivery was provided. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on X that Ukrainian aerial superiority is “essential for countering Russian aggression.”

Read: Netherlands Prepares Delivery of 18 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

