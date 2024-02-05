1h ago
Ukraine Says Netherlands to Provide Six Additional F-16 Jets
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands will provide six more F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday in a post on platform X. This will bring the total number of these airplanes the country is preparing for delivery to Ukraine to 24.
No time frame for the delivery was provided. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on X that Ukrainian aerial superiority is “essential for countering Russian aggression.”
Read: Netherlands Prepares Delivery of 18 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:21
Only 35% of working Canadians aged 50 and older can afford to retire: report
-
3:37
U.S. election, rate cuts: How will the year ahead affect Canada?
-
6:34
It costs more than $1,300 per month to own a car in Canada: report
-
6:05
Here's why auto insurance is expected to rise in Canada this year
-
6:45
Researchers 'concerned' about some 'finfluencer' investing content
-
5:29
How will the Bank of Canada's rate hold impact the housing market?