(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles, killing at least one person, though defenses prevented any from reaching the capital city.

Kremlin forces carried out destructive attacks against Ukraine last fall and winter, targeting critical energy infrastructure across the nation. In the wake of the assaults, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration moved to boost protection for Kyiv and other cities with air systems received from foreign partners.

Ukraine’s military downed 14 out of 19 cruise missiles fired by Russia from strategic bombers flying within its own territory, Yuriy Ihnat, an Air Force spokesman, said on local television Friday. That would make it the largest such attack since Sept. 21, when Ukraine said it shot down most of the 43 cruise missiles fired from Russia.

Local authorities said the country’s air defenses prevented any missiles from reaching the capital and the surrounding area, though debris fell on some private homes in the region around Kyiv, without harming anyone. The governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram that at least one person had been killed and four others wounded in the area around the city of Pavlohrad.

The barrage took place amid daily shelling of areas which are closer to the frontlines. A Russian bomb killed one civilian and wounded another near Kupyansk in the eastern Kharkiv region as Moscow’s forces also targeted the city of Kharkiv with S-300 air-defense missiles, wounding several people, the Emergencies Ministry said on Telegram.

As a result of that attack early Friday, 16,200 households were left without electricity in Ukraine’s second largest city and the surrounding region, the Energy Ministry said on its website.

