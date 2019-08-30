(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said a prisoner swap with Russia is taking place but cautioned that officials have not completed the exchange yet.

“The process of mutual release of detainees is in progress,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office wrote on Facebook on Friday. “When this reciprocal release of detained persons is completed, the Office of the President will announce that via official channels.”

Following his landslide election in April, Zelenskiy declared his determination to secure the release of filmmaker Oleh Sentsov and 24 sailors seized by Russia following a naval clash near Crimea last year. He’s also pressing for renewed efforts to end the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that’s killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Sentsov, 43, was transferred from a penal colony in Russia’s Arctic region to a detention center in the Russian capital as part of preparations for a swap, the Interfax news service reported Thursday. That development came a day after a Ukrainian court released Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who’s facing treason charges, from pre-trial detention.

Zelenskiy last month suggested “releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously if we are talking about a goodwill gesture,” shortly after he discussed efforts to return prisoners in his first phone talk with Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years after being convicted of terrorism in a 2015 trial that the European Union said breached “elementary standards of justice.” A resident of Crimea, he was detained and accused of organizing a terrorist group two months after Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Black Sea peninsula which triggered international sanctions. He denied the charges and rejected the trial by a “court of occupiers,” which treated him as a Russian citizen even though he said remained a Ukrainian national.

