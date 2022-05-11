Ukraine Says Return to Normal Gas Flows Depends Solely on Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s energy giant Naftogaz Ukrainy said a return to normal gas transit to Europe depends entirely on Russia.

Russian forces have closed the valve at one of two key border points where natural gas destined for Europe enters Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko, chief executive officer of state-run Naftogaz, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. That prompted Ukraine’s gas grid to stop shipments through that route this morning.

“It’s entirely in their hands,” Vitrenko said.

