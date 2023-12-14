(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia attacked with the rarely used Kinzhal missile as President Vladimir Putin held a major media event where he vowed to win the war he launched last year on his own terms.

MiG-31 warplanes flying deep inside Russian territory fired the missiles, which Putin has called hypersonic weapons, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Thursday on local TV. One missile hit an unspecified area near the city of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region just 10 minutes after the air raid alarm was announced, he said, without giving details on the damage.

Explosions were also heard in the capital city of Kyiv, while the military reported attacks on several regions around the country overnight, as well as earlier in the week.

