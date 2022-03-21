(Bloomberg) -- Russian natural gas transit to Europe via Ukraine is continuing as normal despite the war, and Moscow is still paying in “hard currency” for the trans-shipment services, the head of Ukraine’s largest state-owned oil and gas company said.

Fuel deliveries will continue as long as it’s “technically possible,” Yuriy Vitrenko, chief executive officer of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, said in a Bloomberg TV interview, adding that he was speaking from a bunker as Russia continued shelling a number of sites in Ukraine.

Russian gas producers have so far avoided European Union sanctions, as have major state-owned banks Sberbank PJSC and Gazprombank PJSC, Vitrenko said. That means gas exporters can use their accounts to get revenues and pay back international contractors.

He reiterated his call to Europe and its allies to put payments for Moscow’s energy flows in an escrow account until Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraws troops.

Russia supplies about 40% of the European Union’s gas demand and about a third of that is transited via Ukraine, making it a linchpin in the continent’s energy security. While gas prices have retreated from record-highs hit earlier this month, traders in Europe remain on edge, as any potential damage to Ukraine’s gas network or any decision by Russia to curb flows in response to international sanctions would trigger a supply crunch.

Ukraine is still in control of key gas transit facilities, but Russian forces have entered three major compressor stations and “are still around,” Vitrenko said.

Moscow is specifically targeting gas-distribution networks to cut off supplies from Ukrainian cities. “But when it comes to the transit infrastructure, it’s obvious that they are very, very careful not to damage it,” he said. “They don’t want to hurt their own commercial interest and their commercial relationship with the West.”

