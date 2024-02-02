(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked southern and central Ukraine with drones early Friday, hitting a power substation in the city of Kryvyi Rih, the grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement on Telegram. ​​

Over 40,000 households and two mining operations lost power, initially stranding 113 miners underground, according to Ukrenergo and local authorities. Most of the miners eventually managed to escape, though 19 are still waiting to be removed, the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram.

Crews from the grid operator and the emergency services were visiting the site of the strike to assess the damage, and recovery work is expected to begin immediately after the inspection, the power company said.

Ukraine shot down 11 of 24 drones that were launched at the country, air defense officials said on Telegram, adding “the strike was directed at critical infrastructure facilities.”

Read more: Ukraine’s Army Chief Stokes Rift With Zelenskiy Over War Effort

Earlier this week, Russia struck a separate electricity substation in the central Dnipropetrovsk region in what was the biggest drone attack since Jan. 2. That barrage also targeted military and civilian infrastructure near the front line.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.