(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine claimed it destroyed a Russian Black Sea fleet ship with marine drones at night, a third since the end of January as Kyiv steps up attacks against naval targets.

The Sergei Kotov patrol ship sank after suffering damage to the stern and both sides, Ukrainian Military Intelligence said on its Telegram channel. The attack took place in Ukrainian territorial waters near the Kerch Strait that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the statement said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry didn’t comment on the attack in its Telegram channel. Crimea bridge that spans the Kerch Strait was closed for eight hours overnight, the authorities said.

Ukraine has been intensifying strikes against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the last few months using explosive-laden naval drones, prompting Moscow to relocate part of the fleet away from Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

The attacks have allowed Kyiv to secure a safe passage for cargo ships that enter ports near Odesa to load commodities like grain and metals.

“Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is the symbol of the occupation,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak said on Telegram. “It must not be present in the Ukrainian Crimea.”

--With assistance from Vladimir Kuznetsov.

