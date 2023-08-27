Ukraine Says Second Ship Leaves Odesa Via Temporary Corridor

(Bloomberg) -- A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier left the port of Odesa and is sailing through the temporary Black Sea corridor, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said.

The Primus is the second ship to leave the Ukrainian port since Russia quit the UN/Turkey-brokered safe-transit deal in July, Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The vessel had been in the port since Feb. 20, 2022, days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, loaded with steel products for African countries, Kubrakov said.

